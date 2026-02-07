Hyderabad: Romantic musical drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has made a surprise return to theaters just ahead of Valentine’s Day 2026. The film, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda originally released on July 18, 2025, and became a major hit. It grossed over Rs 577 crore worldwide and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Re-release and Audience Response

While the film’s re-release wasn’t officially announced by Yash Raj Films, showtimes have appeared online. The film is being shown in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. Mumbai even has weekend shows, while Delhi audiences can catch it until Wednesday. Ticket prices are comparatively lower for this limited run.

While the film’s re-release has already begun in major metro cities, shows are yet to be added in Hyderabad.

Saiyaara Plot and Success

Saiyaara tells the story of Krish, played by Ahaan Panday, a struggling musician, and Vaani, played by Aneet Padda, a poet. Their love story faces an emotional challenge when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The film was praised for its touching narrative, powerful performances, and memorable soundtrack.

The film’s return to theaters gives fans another chance to relive the beautiful journey of Krish and Vaani. Saiyaararemains one of the most loved romantic films of 2025, and its return is sure to bring back the same magic that made it a fan favorite last year.