Mumbai: After making a sparkling debut in Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday in July this year, actress Aneet Padda has become the centre of attention in the showbiz. Fans are curious to know more about her upcoming projects and also personal life. She has been hitting headlines a lot. Aneet is back in the news, but now for a wrong reason.

Aneet Padda has found herself at the center of controversy after an old video of the young star singing the famous Urdu poem “Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua” like a song has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online. One Instagram user shared the video and wrote, “Disasspointed by Aneet”.

While several social media users have accused Aneet of “mocking” or “disrespecting” Muslims, others have come to her defense, clarifying that the piece is actually an Urdu poem and not a religious naat or prayer exclusive to Islam. It is written by Muhammad Iqbal in 1902. The poem is commonly recited in school assemblies across Pakistan and some Urdu-medium institutions in India as well.

Despite the backlash, Aneet has remained tight-lipped about the video. Fans, however, continue to support her, urging others not to misinterpret the clip.

On the professional front, Aneet Padda is gearing up for her next big project. She has reportedly signed on for Shakti Shalini, the next chapter in Dinesh Vijan’s popular horror-comedy universe. Sources suggest that Aneet has already completed her look test for the film, with Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar likely to helm the project.