SalamAir to launch direct flights from Muscat-Chennai

Muscat: Omani low-cost carrier, SalamAir, is set to launch direct flights from Muscat to Chennai, a South Indian city, starting on July 11.

The airline will begin operating two weekly flights to Chennai on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The flight from Muscat departs at 11 pm and arrives in Chennai at 4.15 pm, while the flight from Chennai departs at 5 am and arrives in Muscat at 7.25 am.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new service to Chennai, a significant milestone that enhances the connectivity of the South Indian community in Oman and the wider Gulf region,” Harish Kutty, Director of Revenue and Network Planning for SalamAir, said in a statement.

SalamAir offers a comfortable and enjoyable journey to Chennai with its renowned hospitality and modern fleet.