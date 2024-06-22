SalamAir to launch direct flights from Muscat-Chennai

The airline will begin operating two weekly flights to Chennai on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Photo: SalamAir

Muscat: Omani low-cost carrier, SalamAir, is set to launch direct flights from Muscat to Chennai, a South Indian city, starting on July 11.

The flight from Muscat departs at 11 pm and arrives in Chennai at 4.15 pm, while the flight from Chennai departs at 5 am and arrives in Muscat at 7.25 am.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new service to Chennai, a significant milestone that enhances the connectivity of the South Indian community in Oman and the wider Gulf region,” Harish Kutty, Director of Revenue and Network Planning for SalamAir, said in a statement.

SalamAir offers a comfortable and enjoyable journey to Chennai with its renowned hospitality and modern fleet.

