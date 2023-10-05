Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 trailer first review OUT, read here

Mumbai: Salman Khan and his fans are currently gearing up for the release of one of the year’s most-awaited Bollywood movies ‘Tiger 3’. Makers have dropped the teaser recently and it has garnered millions of views. The official trailer of the movie is yet to come but popular film critic Umair Sandhu claimed that he has watched the trailer.

Yes, Umair Sandhu while talking to the Instagram stories mentioned that the trailer of the Salman Khan starrer film Tiger 3 is impressive. He even termed it as the ‘Trailer of the century”.

Umair shared the picture of Salman Khan on his Instagram stories and wrote, ”Tiger 3 Final Cut Trailer is Thrilling & Bombastic! Action Sequences in trailer will Blow your mind ! Salman Khan is in Terrific form ! Spy series is Back with Bang. Yes it’s Trailer of the Century.”

The critic said that he has watched the final cut trailer and said that Salman Khan looks in terrific form. Praising the trailer, he said that action sequences will blow out the minds of audiences.

As per reports the official trailer of the film will be launched on 13th of October. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead role and Emraan Hashmi in antagonist role.