Samantha responds to Telangana min’s remarks on divorce with Chaitanya

Telugu actor Samantha expressed disappointment over remarks made by Telangana minister Konda Surekha over her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya and emphasized the importance of respecting the personal matters of actors.

Samantha’s statement was a reaction to Telangana minister Konda Surekha’s claims that former minister KTR was the reason behind the couple’s divorce.

In a statement on X, Samantha expressed her concerns over the minister’s remarks while highlighting a woman’s struggle to succeed in the industry. She requested to keep her name away from politics, as she does herself. “To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, it takes a lot of courage and strength.”

She called on Konda Surekha to be mindful of her words, noting that as a minister, they carry significant weight. “I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy,” she added.

The controversy erupted when Telangana minister Konda Surekha claimed that BRS working president KTR was responsible for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

In response to statements, Samantha clarified that her divorce was based on mutual consent and was amicable, dismissing any notions of political conspiracies. “Please keep my name out of political battles. I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so,” she urged.

Samantha, asked the minister to keep her name out of political battles. “I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so,” the actress wrote.

Earlier, actor Nagarjuna urged the minister to respect people’s privacy. “I strongly condemn the comments of the honourable minister, Mrs Konda Surekha. Don’t use the lives of film stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents. Please respect other people’s privacy,” the actor said in a post on X, in Telugu.

A video of Konda Surekha went viral on social media, in which she was heard accusing KTR of interfering in the personal lives of celebrities and being involved in drug-related controversies.

The Congress leader also levelled accusations regarding drug abuse and coercion. “KTR took drugs, got people habituated, and organised rave parties. He played with their lives and used these situations to blackmail them. Everyone knows this,” she claimed.