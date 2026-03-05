Samantha to Jr NTR: Top stars skip Rashmika, Vijay’s reception

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills was buzzing with stars on Wednesday night as the film industry’s newest couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, hosted a grand reception for family, friends and industry colleagues at the Taj Krishna.

The couple had earlier tied the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur. Their Hyderabad reception turned into a star-studded affair with several big names from the Telugu film industry and Bollywood in attendance.

Stars attend Vijay-Rashmika’s reception

Celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi along with his son Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were spotted at the event. Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon also attended the celebrations.

However, the absence of some well-known stars soon caught the attention of fans and sparked discussion on social media.

Samantha, Sobhita, others skip event

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has previously worked with Vijay, was notably missing from the reception. Fans were curious about her absence, especially since she is currently shooting for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram around Hyderabad. Samantha had earlier shared a Holi video from the film’s sets, suggesting she was busy with work commitments.

Another noticeable absence was actress Sobhita Dhulipala, the wife of Naga Chaitanya. Though she has not acted alongside Vijay, many expected her to accompany her husband to the high-profile celebration. Reports suggest she might be occupied with a Tamil film shoot, while others speculate she may have chosen to stay away from public appearances for personal reasons.

Other stars including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR also could not make it to the celebrations due to prior commitments. Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film with director S.S. Rajamouli, while his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara attended the reception and congratulated the couple on his behalf.

Interestingly, despite Vijay Deverakonda’s appearance in Prabhas’ film Kalki 2898 AD, the actor was unable to attend the event. Meanwhile, reports about a strained relationship between Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda continue to circulate, although NTR had lent his voice for Vijay’s film Kingdom, reportedly at the request of producer Naga Vamsi.

Meanwhile, several senior stars including Venkatesh Daggubati and Chiranjeevi attended the reception and blessed the newlyweds.

For the evening, Rashmika and Vijay opted for elegant traditional attire, perfectly complementing the grand celebration.