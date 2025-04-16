Sambhal: Ambedkar Jayanti procession pauses for Azaan, showered with rose petals

Organisers in the Sadar Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, which was holding a procession to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14, decided to pause the celebrations during Azaan. The move has garnered widespread positive reactions from locals and the internet.

As the procession entered Kotpurvi locality, a Muslim-dominated area, the DJ music was stopped upon hearing the Azaan. Muslim residents reciprocated the gesture, showering rose petals on the participants as a goodwill gesture, the Clarion India reported.

Organisers said the act was inspired by Dr Ambedkar’s legacy of brotherhood and social equality. “We believe in Babasaheb’s dream of equality and unity. This small gesture was our way of honouring both the Constitution and our shared humanity,” a member of the Ambedkar Jayanti committee Rajesh Gautam was quoted by Clarion India.

At a time when polarised ideologies engulf India, Sambhal set up a perfect example of communal unity and mutual respect between religious communities, especially when the district witnessed communal violence months ago.