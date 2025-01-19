Sambhal violence: Police arrest 10 more people; 70 held so far

Sambhal: 10 people were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday, January 19, in connection with the November 24 violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid in this Uttar Pradesh district.

With this, 70 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra said.

Those arrested were Tahzeeb, Azhar Ali, Asad, Danish, Suhaib, Alam, Mohammad Danish, Shane Alam, Bakir and Mulla Afroz, the officer said, adding that they were nabbed after police scanned CCTV footage and photographs that had gone viral on the social media.

The ASP said Afroz, son of Afzar, is an active member of the Sarik Sata gang that is involved in vehicle and arms trafficking.

He was reportedly present at the scene during the commotion and had allegedly fired at the police party during the chaos.

The bullets struck several individuals, including Bilal and Ayan, who succumbed to their injuries.

Police have seized a .32-bore pistol, three live cartridges and 15 blank cartridges from Afroz’s possession.

The arrested accused have been sent to jail, Chandra added.

On November 19, a court in Sambhal had passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid by an advocate commissioner, following a plea filed by Hindu petitioners that claimed that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

During a second round of survey of the mosque on November 24 last year, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to the violence that led to the deaths of four people and injuries to dozens.

Earlier on December 8 2024, two men were arrested in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence based on CCTV footage.

That day, stone pelting took place in Pakka Baag Hindu Pura Kheda, a police motorcycle was burnt, and magazine and cartridges of a police pistol were looted, following which a case was registered at Nakhasa Police Station.

The incident revealed the involvement of Anas and Mohammad Sufiyan, both of whom were arrested, police said.

Sambhal has remained tense since November 19, when the local Shahi Jama Masjid underwent a survey following a court order that came on a petition that claimed that there was a Harihar temple earlier.