Samira Al Ali becomes 1st woman promoted to brigadier in Dubai Police history

Dubai: In a landmark moment for Dubai Police, Colonel Samira Abdullah Al Ali has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier, becoming the first woman to attain this senior position since the force was founded in 1956.

The promotion was issued under the directive of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as part of a broad round of appointments across all ranks.

With more than 30 years of service, Brigadier Al Ali has built an exceptional record in leadership, innovation, and institutional development. She currently oversees the Insurance Department at Dubai Police and has been key to establishing comprehensive insurance systems protecting the organisation’s operations and assets.

Reacting to her promotion, Brigadier Al Ali expressed gratitude to the UAE’s leadership, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this honour and for championing women’s empowerment. This promotion symbolises the inclusive values upheld by Dubai Police and is a proud moment for every woman in the force.”

She also acknowledged the support of Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security, and Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

“This rank comes with great responsibility. I will continue to serve our nation with dedication and integrity,” she said.

Pioneering achievements

Al Ali began her journey in 1994 after graduating from UAE University with a degree in insurance. She initially worked in the private sector before joining Dubai Police through a preparatory programme for female cadets. Her assignment to the insurance unit came following a recommendation from retired Major General Jasim Belramitha.

From modest beginnings with a small team, she transformed the unit into a full-fledged department by 2000, handling all insurance matters related to personnel, property, and fleet.

She later broke new ground as the first woman to lead a division within the General Department of Transport and Rescue, a role traditionally held by men—paving the way for greater gender diversity in UAE policing.