Sana Javed cheers for Shoaib Malik at stadium, video goes viral

Islamabad: Lollywood actress Sana Javed, the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, attended the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match at Multan Stadium. The viral picture and videos capturing the moment shows Javed enthusiastically cheering for her husband as he played on the field.

The newly-married couple made their first public appearance after announcing their Nikah at Multan airport on Saturday. Videos of Shoaib and Sana walking side by side as they exited the airport quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the public’s attention.

Shoaib Malik surprised the world by revealing about his third wedding. The cricketer and Sana Javed got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held in January 2024. Shoaib shared a joyous post on Instagram, captioning it with “Alhamdullilah. ‘And We created you in pairs.’”