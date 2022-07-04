Sana Khan jets off to Mecca to perform her first ever Hajj

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, on Sunday, jetted off to Mecca with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad to perform her first ever Hajj . Emotional Sana turned to Instagram to share a video of herself with her hubby leaving Mumbai with the message, “Allah ka Ehsan, I don’t have word to express my feelings.”

“Can’t wait to land there,” Sana added.

Sana Khan had completed her three Umrahs post her marriage. She performed her first Umrah in December 2021 and her second in Ramzan this year. Soon after that, she completed her third Umrah with Mufti Anas in May, 2022.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and it can be done any time of the year. However, for Hajj people travel to the same place, but only during Eid-al-Adha.

For the unversed, it was in October 2020, when the 33-year-old celeb left everyone in surprise with her decision of bidding adieu to glam and glitz. Later after a month, she made headlines with her secret wedding news with Mufti Anas Sayaid. Since then, Sana Khan is enjoying her ‘happily ever after’ with Anas and her social media handles prove the fact.