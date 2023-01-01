Sana Saeed announces engagement with Csaba Wagner

Sana Saeed, who rose to prominence as a child star with films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega", shared the news on social media on New Year's Eve.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 1st January 2023 5:27 pm IST
Mumbai: “Student of the Year” actor Sana Saeed said she is engaged to Los Angeles-based sound designer Csaba Wagner.

The actor shared a video on her official Instagram page in which Wagner can be seen proposing to her on one knee during her trip to Los Angeles.

She set the video to Taylor Swift’s romantic song “Love Story” and captioned it with emojis of a heart and a ring.

