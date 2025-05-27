Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga is once again making headlines, and this time, it’s not just for his blockbuster films. The Spirit director is currently at the centre of a storm following his fallout with actress Deepika Padukone, and the controversy has now taken a full-blown turn.

What began as rumours of creative differences has now snowballed into a major showdown. Reports claimed that Deepika Padukone walked out of Spirit over her demands. Soon after, Triptii Dimri was confirmed as the new female lead, and just when fans thought things were settling down, leaked details of Vanga’s upcoming A-rated cop thriller surfaced online.

This didn’t sit well with the director, who took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the “dirty PR games” being played against him. While he didn’t directly name Deepika, the post made it clear who it was aimed at. His strong words are now trending across social media, with fans and industry watchers glued to every update.

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are….

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

Amid all the drama, the spotlight has also shifted to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s financial success and lifestyle in Hyderabad.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Net Worth 2025

Before becoming a filmmaker, Vanga was a physiotherapist and comes from a medical background. His journey into cinema wasn’t easy. In an earlier interview, he revealed how he struggled for six long years before finally getting a chance to make Arjun Reddy.

Fast forward to now, Sandeep Vanga has directed three back-to-back hits: Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, with a combined box office collection of over Rs 1300 – Rs 1400 crore.

His net worth is now estimated between Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore. Today, he is said to be charging over Rs 100 crore per project along with a share in the profits, making him one of the highest-paid directors in India.

His Luxurious Life in Hyderabad

The Animal director owns a stunning Rs 5 crore luxury car, reportedly gifted by producer Bhushan Kumar. He also owns multiple other high-end vehicles and lives in a plush residence in Hyderabad. Though the exact location isn’t publicly known, he recently gave fans a glimpse of his posh office space in the city.

Born in Warangal, Telangana, Vanga completed his schooling in Warangal and moved to Hyderabad after 8th grade. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy and later pursued filmmaking in Sydney, Australia.

As Sandeep continues to trend for both his controversies and his success, it remains to be seen where this storm will lead.

