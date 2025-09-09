Sangareddy Gurukul hostel block collapses, 3 students injured.

Hyderabad: A dilapidated dormitory block collapsed at a Gurukul school in Lingampally village of Munipally mandal, Sangareddy district, on Tuesday afternoon, September 9, leaving three students injured.

District Collector P Pravinya rushed to the spot and examined the situation soon after the incident.

The Gurukul school, run under the Telangana Residential Educational Society, was established in 1984.

Currently, 601 students from Class 5 to Intermediate are studying there.

Major mishap averted: Collector

According to the collector, a major mishap was averted as all students were in classrooms at the time of the collapse. Three students, who happened to be passing by the hostel building, sustained minor injuries. They were immediately shifted to Zaheerabad Area Hospital for treatment.

An SDRF team has been deployed at the site to clear the debris, while staff are retrieving students’ belongings from under the rubble.

The collector said temporary accommodation has been arranged for the students in available classrooms and hostel rooms.

🚨 09-09-2025

A portion of the Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College (Boys) building collapsed 3 students sustained minor injuries.

👉 Doctors confirmed “No danger”

👉 SP inspected the site

👉 Directed officials to shift children to a safe location temporarilye. pic.twitter.com/W4d9LlBlXY — SP Sangareddy (@spsangareddy) September 9, 2025

She also announced that a proposal seeking Rs 7 crore for the construction of a new hostel building will be submitted to the government.