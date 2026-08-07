Hyderabad: Sania Mirza may have spent years in the public eye, but the tennis icon still has a few secrets that even her fans know nothing about. During a recent rapid-fire round, Sania surprised the host with an unexpected revelation about her name.

When asked about her biggest strength, Sania confidently replied, “I am very stubborn.” The host followed it up by asking about her biggest weakness, and Sania hilariously gave the same answer: “Also that.”

Sania also revealed that filmmaker Farah Khan is among the friends she can call at 3 am. When asked what makes her really angry, she said, “Doglapan.”

“I get very irritated. It may sound like a very small thing, but it is actually a very big thing and shows a lot about someone’s character,” Sania explained.

Talking about what helps her bounce back during a low phase, the tennis star said that spending time with her son Izhaan instantly makes her feel better.

However, the biggest surprise came when the host asked her to reveal one thing that nobody in the world knew about her. “I have a middle name. Sania Raeesa Mirza. Raeesa is my grandmother’s name,” she revealed, leaving the host visibly shocked.

Despite being one of India’s most celebrated sports personalities, Sania managed to keep this little detail away from the public eye for years. And now that the secret is out, fans have another beautiful detail to add to everything they know about her.