Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan set for Bollywood? Farah Khan has plans

Mumbai: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has always been admired for her on-court brilliance. While fans have long wished to see her in the film industry, it seems their dream might soon come true. No, not with Sania, but with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik!

And guess who has promised to launch him in Bollywood? None other than his khala, renowned filmmaker Farah Khan!

In a recent episode of her YouTube vlog, Farah featured her best friend Sania Mirza and little Izhaan. During their fun conversation, Sania revealed that Farah had signed her son for a film the day he was born, handing him a signing amount of Rs 10. Correcting her, Farah laughed and said, “I must have given Rs 100 at least!”

The video captures Izhaan’s playful nature as he chews gum and jokingly threatens to stick it to Farah’s sofa. Amused by his antics, Farah responded, “Don’t forget, I will be launching you. Tu mera hero!” Sania added, “Not a lot of you must know this story… when she first came to see him, she gave him Rs 10 and said, ‘I am going to launch you’.”

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza share a deep bond that goes back years, often seen enjoying time together. Their camaraderie was also evident when they teamed up to cook Hyderabadi Chicken 65 on Farah’s vlog.

With Farah’s promise and Izhaan’s charming personality, fans are now eagerly waiting to see if he truly makes his Bollywood debut in the future!