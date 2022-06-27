Sanjay Raut denies brother joining rebels

Mumbai: Amid a buzz that Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli Sunil Raut may switch sides, his brother party MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut denied all such rumours, here on Monday.

There has been speculation since Sunday evening that Sunil Raut was planning to jump the ship and throw his lot with the rebel camp currently camping in Guwahati.

“All this is not true… He is very much with me,” asserted Sanjay Raut on Monday, and Sunil Raut confirmed that he was present in Mumbai and not gone to Assam.

The rebels group has now claimed the support of around 39 Sena MLAs and another dozen independents/smaller parties’ legislators with a legal battle now started in the Supreme Court.