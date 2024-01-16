Sankranti holidays bring traffic ease to Hyderabad; netizens share videos

Hyderabad: Sankranti holidays have brought relief to the residents of Hyderabad, who were struggling with traffic congestion for the past few weeks.

Fewer vehicles are plying on the roads, resulting in no congestion in the city.

Netizens share experiences

On social media, many netizens are sharing their experiences and photographs of empty roads in Hyderabad due to the Sankranti holidays.

As many people have left for their villages to celebrate Sankranti, the city is witnessing no traffic jams, which has become a daily problem for commuters.

I might get cancelled for this but the traffic and overcrowding in Hyderabad is because of the Andhra population. pic.twitter.com/B1XpIKCnDV — t⁷🍓🇵🇸 (@metanoia2307) January 16, 2024

Sankranti holidays in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

All educational institutions, including schools and colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, are set to reopen tomorrow.

As offices are also going to resume regular operations tomorrow, Hyderabad is likely to once again experience traffic problems.

Although the police make efforts to regulate vehicles and ensure a smooth flow of traffic, congestion is unavoidable during peak hours.

Meanwhile, the government is also taking steps to ease the flow of vehicles by building infrastructure, including flyovers. However, traffic problems persist in Hyderabad.