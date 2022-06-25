Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle’ at IIFA 2022 [Video]

Mumbai: 2022’s most awaited award show IIFA Awards is going to be telecast on television today and fans cannot wait to witness the B-Town in its entirety. This year, Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul graced the stage as hosts, and based on the promos, they seem to have done a splendid job of keeping the audience entertained.

In a new promo dropped by Colors TV on their Instagram, host Salman Khan can be seen pulling Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s leg after she called him ‘uncle’.

In the video, Sara says, ‘ Main ek brand launch karne jaa rahi hoon Salman uncle ke saath (I am going to launch a brand with Salman uncle)’. Salman Khan replies, “Aapki picture gayi (now your film is gone).” A sad Sara Ali Khan then says, “Meri picture kyun gayi (why so?) Salman Khan says, “Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (you called me uncle in front of everyone).” Sara replies, “You told me to call you uncle.”

The fun duo then dances to a song from Salman Khan’s hit film Judwaa.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, IIFA Awards 2022 took place in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island and saw various dance performances by Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Nora Fatehi. Melodious performances by Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Asees Kaur, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Guru Randhawa among many more were also enjoyed by the audience.