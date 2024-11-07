Sara Arfeen Khan gets punished, EXITS Bigg Boss 18 house

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events on Bigg Boss 18, contestant Sara Arfeen Khan has been removed from the show following a physical altercation with co-contestants Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena. The Khabri confirmed this news. Known for its strict policies, Bigg Boss has a zero-tolerance stance on physical violence, and Sara’s actions have led to her immediate eviction.

The altercation took place during the second round of the intense “Time God” task, where Sara accused Vivian of cheating. Frustrated and unable to control her anger, Sara reportedly struck both Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, leading to an immediate intervention by Bigg Boss.

In response, Bigg Boss announced Sara’s eviction.

This incident has sent a clear message to the other contestants, serving as a reminder that physical altercations will not be tolerated.

Bigg Boss has seen several contestants evicted over the years due to physical altercations. In Season 13, Madhurima Tuli was evicted after a spat with Vishal Aditya Singh turned physical, sparking outrage among fans. Similarly, in Season 7, Kushal Tandon was briefly evicted after an altercation with VJ Andy.

In Season 14, Vikas Gupta was also evicted after a physical scuffle with Arshi Khan.

Sara’s eviction is likely to be showcased in tonight or tomorrow’s episode. Let’s wait and watch.

