Sara cannot inherit Saif’s Rs. 5000 crores property? Know truth

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan is the Tenth Nawab of Pataudi and belongs to one of the richest families in India, due to which he has naturally inherited several assets and properties from his late father, Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He is the owner of the Pataudi Palace worth Rs. 800 crores and other patrilineal properties in Bhopal and Haryana which are estimated to be worth a total of a whopping Rs. 5000 crores.

It only seems obvious that after Saif, this property will be inherited by his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. Well, you will be shocked to know that isn’t possible and the chances of them inheriting anything from the Pataudi properties are very slim.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report in Bollywood Life, Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi property is subject to the controversial Enemy Disputes Act, and thus, no one can claim to be its heir.

“Apparently, all of the properties and other relevant assets belonging to the House of Pataudi fall under the controversial Enemy Disputes Act of the India Government, and as such, nobody can claim to be an heir of any of such property or assets that come under the purview of said act. If a person or persons wish to contend the Enemy Disputes Act and lay claim to any property or assets they feel are rightfully theirs, then they’ll have to move to the High Court, failing which, the next option leads them to the Supreme Court and finally, the President of India,” a report in the portal reveals.

To complicate the matter even more for the Pataudi family, Saif Ali Khan’s great-grandfather, Hamidullah Khan never made an official will which may result in some conflicts within the family which also has members who are Pakistani descendants of the Pataudi lineage.

What is Enemy Disputes Act?

The Enemy Property Act, 1968 is an Act of the Parliament of India, which enables and regulates the appropriation of property in India owned by Pakistani nationals. The act was passed following the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. Ownership is passed to the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, a government department.

Well, seems like Saif Ali Khan and his children are in for some mind-numbing legal complexities.

Meanwhile, have a look at some pictures of the coveted Pataudi Palace: