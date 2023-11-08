Sara Tendulkar posts romantic pic with Shubman on Instagram?

Mumbai: Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are currently trending everywhere due to their rumoured relationship. One is the shining star of Indian cricket and another one is the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Fans are waiting for either Shubman Gill or Sara Tendulkar to announce the relationship officially as both are being linked together and a few prominent personalities have already hinted that the duo is dating.

As Sara Tendulkar was spotted cheering for Shubman Gill during the ICC Cricket World Cup matches, the dating rumours got further intensified. Fans and netizens have been circulating various pictures of the duo, especially since the beginning of the WC 2023. In the latest, a photograph of Sara Tendulkar hugging Shubman Gill is going viral like wildfire.

In the viral photograph, Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar can be seen wearing casual outfits. Sara is seen cuddling Shubman from behind and the duo seems happy. As the picture is going viral, we at Siasat.com cross-checked the image and we found that the image has been morphed or photoshopped.

In reality, Sara Tendulkar had shared a bunch of pictures on September 24 this year on the birthday of his brother Arjun Tendulkar. Sara Tendulkar while sharing the pictures on her Instagram wrote, ”Baby bro turns 24 on the 24th!!! Happiest birthday ..Your sister has always got your back”. In one of the pictures, Arjun and Sara can be seen wearing casual outfits and the same picture was photoshopped.

Check out the real and fake pictures below.