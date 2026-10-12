What happens when the grace of a saree meets the energy of a running track? Hyderabad is all set to witness this unique combination at Starlight Strides 2026, where women can celebrate fitness, tradition and confidence by running in their favourite sarees.

Brand Mandir, in association with Hyderabad Runners, has announced a special saree run for registered women participants of Starlight Strides 2026. The event will take place on October 24 at Gachibowli Stadium, offering women an opportunity to add a traditional touch to their fitness journey.

Run in a saree, win big

The highlight of the initiative is its exciting reward. Participants will stand a chance to win free gift vouchers worth a total of Rs. 2.25 lakh. The idea brings together the growing interest in running events and the timeless charm of Indian traditional wear.

Instead of choosing regular sportswear, women can wear sarees and take to the track, making the event a colourful celebration of Indian culture. The initiative also encourages women to enjoy physical activity while expressing themselves through traditional clothing.

From bright silk sarees to elegant cotton drapes, the event could turn the running track into a vibrant display of colours and styles.

Who can participate?

The saree run is open to registered women participants across all three categories of Starlight Strides 2026. These include the 5K Fun Run, 5K Timed Run and 10K Timed Run.

Women who have already registered for the event do not need to register again. They can select the saree category at the expo to participate in the special challenge.

The initiative makes the event accessible to women with different running goals, whether they want to enjoy a relaxed run or take part in a timed race.

Fitness meets Indian tradition

Running in a saree may sound unusual, but the idea offers a fresh way to celebrate Indian clothing beyond weddings, festivals and family occasions. It also challenges the idea that traditional attire and active lifestyles must always remain separate.

For many women, the saree is a symbol of identity, heritage and personal style. Bringing it onto a running track creates an opportunity to celebrate these traditions in a modern setting.

The event also adds a fun element to the running experience, encouraging participants to come together, cheer for one another and enjoy a shared celebration of fitness and womanhood.

Participants should choose a saree that allows comfortable movement and secure draping, along with suitable footwear, to make the experience safer and more enjoyable.

Event details