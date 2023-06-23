Saudi Arabia: 289 food firms to serve 30M meals for Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: Ahead of the upcoming Haj season, about 289 companies and catering establishments are preparing to provide up to 30 million meals for pilgrims visiting the holy sites, local media reported.

These companies are qualified by the Holy Capital Secretariat, which is committed to offering the best service to pilgrims.

Throughout their stay pilgrims will have access to three main meals along with a variety of snacks, juices, dairy products, water, fresh fruits, and hot and cold beverages.

The set of meals is designed to meet their diverse preferences, prioritizing safety and preparation in line with the regulations of the Food and Drug Authority and the General Secretariat of the Holy Capital.

Ahmed Al Sharif, Head of the Food and Subsistence Contractor Community in Makkah said in a statement to Arabic daily Al Arabiya, that the critical role of the teams responsible for preparing and transporting the meals.

He noted that the food service sector is integral to ensuring the health and safety of the pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia expects 2.6 million pilgrims this season, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. The Kingdom has already welcomed nearly 1.5 million pilgrims during this year’s Haj, which begins on June 26.