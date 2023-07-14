Saudi Arabia: 49-yr-old man who swallowed car key saved

The man had been admitted into an emergency department at a hospital in Saudi Arabia’s Al Qunfudah governorate suffering from a blockage in the airway.

Updated: 14th July 2023 6:25 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: 49-yr-old man who swallowed car key saved
Photo: Saudi MoH

Riyadh: The medical team at a hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) saved the life of a 49-year-old man who accidentally swallowed car keys.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH), medical examinations and X-rays showed a car key was stuck in the patient’s respiratory tract.

The man admitted that he swallowed the key suddenly while playing with it.

The process of removing the key was challenging for the doctors because the patient had heart disease.

The medical team successfully performed a 15-minute laparoscopic operation on a man. He stays in the hospital under medical observation until his health condition stabilizes.

Many of these cases in Saudi Arabia have recently prompted medical interventions.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter
