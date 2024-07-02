Saudi Arabia announces discovery of seven oil, gas deposits

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has announced the discovery of seven new oil and gas deposits in the kingdom’s Eastern Province and Empty Quarter regions, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported.

According to SPA reports, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday, July 1 stated that Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company have discovered “two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs” across the two regions.

Specifically, the two unconventional oil fields a one reservoir of light Arabian oil were discovered in Easter Province, while the Empty Quarter revealed two natural gas fields and two natural gas reservoirs.

Pertinently, Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest crude oil exporter and a leading member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).