Saudi Arabia announces end date for Umrah season for overseas Muslims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the end date of the Umrah season for the current year 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) for overseas Muslims, local media reported.

Umrah season is due to end on the 30th of the Islamic month of Shawwal, as the kingdom is gearing up for receiving Muslims from abroad to attend the annual Haj pilgrimage for the first time in two years.

According to Arabic daily Ajel, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set Shawwal 30 as the deadline for overseas Muslims. The date corresponds to May 31 in the Gregorian calendar.

The last date for applying to obtain an Umrah visa for those outside the Kingdom is Shawwal 15 in coordination with the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Around 5 million Muslims have performed Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah since the start of the holy month of Ramzan on April 2, 2022.

Saudi authorities have recently eased measures for performing Umrah as the kingdom has largely relaxed restrictions against COVID-19.

On March 5, 2022, Saudi Arabia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping physical distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet Mohammad’s Mosque in Madinah.

On March 30, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that holders of all types of visas would be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, after obtaining the necessary permits through the Eatmarna application.