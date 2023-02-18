Saudi Arabia: Artefacts dating back to pre-Islamic times discovered

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority announced the discovery of ancient artefacts dating back to pre-Islamic times, at the Al Ukhdud site in the Najran region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The artefacts discovered at the Al Ukhdud site in Najran are a number of southern Musnad inscriptions, three rings and a bronze bull’s head.

The most prominent of which is a large inscription inscribed on a granite stone, consisting of one line, with a length of 230 cm and a height of approximately 48 cm. The length of its letters reaches 32 cm, making it the longest Musnad inscription found in that region.

The three rings are made of gold, with butterfly-shaped decorations on top, and they all take the same shape and size and are among the archaeological finds that were not previously discovered at the Al Ukhdud site, noting that the bull’s head is made of bronze.

The authority added that many pottery jars of various shapes and sizes were also found at the Al Ukhdud site, in addition to an important archaeological discovery of Attic pottery that dates back to the third century BC.

It is worth noting that these discoveries came during the archaeological excavation project carried out by the commission at the archaeological site of Al Ukhdud in the Najran region for the eleventh season in 2022, with the participation of a group of Saudi experts.

Since its inception, the results of the scientific project have contributed to the achievement of many important archaeological discoveries.