Saudi Arabia begins renovation of historic Al-Fath mosque in Makkah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is undertaking the renovation of the Al-Fath Mosque located at Makkah’s Al-Jumum Governorate. The site is considered sacred as it is believed that Prophet Muhammad prayed there during the Conquest of Makkah in 630 CE ( Ramzan, 8 AH).

The renovation project of historic mosques across the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah is being carried out under the directive of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of an effort to enhance the Kingdom’s Islamic Heritage.

The Al-Fath Mosque has undergone centuries of neglect and reconstruction, including renovations in 1398 AH and 1419 AH (1977-1978 CE).

The current restoration will expand the Al-Fath Mosque from 455.77 square meters to 553.50 square meters, increasing its capacity from 218 to 333 worshippers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Natural building materials typical of the western region, including brick, basalt stone, gypsum, and wood, will be used, with mashrabiyas and rawasheens—intricate wooden window and balcony features—integral to the mosque’s design.

Al-Fath Mosque is one of 30 mosques across all 13 regions of the Kingdom in the project’s second phase, including six mosques in Riyadh, five in Makkah, four in Madinah, three in Aseer, two each in the Eastern Region, Al-Jouf, and Jazan, and one each in the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Al-Baha, Najran, Hail, and Al-Qassim.

The second phase followed the successful completion of the first, which restored 30 historic mosques across 10 regions.

The project’s four strategic objectives include restoring historic mosques for worship, preserving their architectural authenticity, highlighting the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, and enhancing their religious and cultural significance. It also aligns with Vision 2030 by preserving architectural heritage and integrating it into modern mosque designs.