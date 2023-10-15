Saudi Arabia calls urgent OIC meeting to discuss Gaza escalation

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has called for an urgent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting to discuss the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

At the invitation of Saudi Arabia, which chairs the current session of the Islamic Summit, OIC will convene the “open-ended” ministerial-level meeting at General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah on Wednesday, October 18.

This gathering aims to discuss the dire military situation in Gaza, its surrounding areas, and the increasing threats to civilian lives and regional security and stability.

The OIC, the second-largest organization after the United Nations (UN), comprises 57 nations across four continents and is known as the “collective voice of the Muslim world.”

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 2,329 Palestinians have been killed, including 724 children and 276 women and 9,714 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, more than 1,300 people have been killed, including 264 soldiers and 3,400 wounded