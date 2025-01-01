Saudi Arabia designates 2025 as ‘Year of Handicrafts’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has declared 2025 as the “Year of Handicrafts” to honor its historical and cultural heritage, preserving the significance of local culture on an international scale.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture is set to host various events, exhibitions, educational programs, and thrilling competitions under the “Year of Handicrafts” in 2025.

Also Read Saudi Arabia suspends expat dentist over medical errors

The initiative promotes the cultural and historical significance of handicrafts, fostering appreciation for traditional arts across various sectors and encouraging their continued practice and preservation.

The Year of Handicrafts in Saudi Arabia celebrates traditional and modern crafts like palm weaving, metalwork, and pottery, aiming to inspire new generations and showcase Saudi artisans’ talent.

The initiative empowers artisans, promotes sustainable practices, fosters innovation, and contributes to cultural dialogue through partnerships across sectors.

Since 2020, the ministry has been commemorating an annual “cultural year” to commemorate significant aspects of Saudi culture.

The “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” was celebrated in 2020 but was prolonged into 2021 because to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Kingdom chose 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee,” 2023 is the “Year of Arabic Poetry,” and 2024 is the “Year of the Camel.”