Saudi Arabia: Entry ban on visit visa holders at four airports from June 9

Riyadh: The holders of Saudi Arabia visit visas of all kinds will be banned from entering the Kingdom through four airports, starting from June 9, local media reported.

The four Saudi airports comprised— Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu and Taif airports. This restriction comes in connection with hajj reason.

However, holders of visit visa can enter the Kingdom via Riyadh International Airport.

A circular was issued by Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) indicated that this ban is valid until the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah 1443 AH corresponding to July 9, 2022.

“The holders of all kinds of visit visa will not be allowed to enter the Kingdom via the four airports, which have been designated for only holders of Hajj permits from inside and outside the Kingdom during the one-month period, as it corresponds to the Hajj season,” Saudia said in a statement carried by state media.

The holders of visit visas to the Kingdom must have round trip tickets, providing that arrival and return will be via Riyadh airport, the airline added in its statement.

On May 23, the Kingdom has banned its citizens from travelling to 16 countries, another outbreak of the COVID-19 cases.

The countries to which citizens are prohibited from travelling are—

Lebanon

Syria

Turkey

Iran

Afghanistan

India

Yemen

Somalia

Ethiopia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Libya

Indonesia

Vietnam

Armenia

Russia