Saudi Arabia executes at least 101 foreigners including Indians in 2024

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have executed at least 101 foreigners since the beginning of 2024, according to an AFP tally.

Foreigners executed this year include 21 from Pakistan, 20 from Yemen, 14 from Syria, 10 from Nigeria, nine from Egypt, eight from Jordan, and seven from Ethiopia.

There were also three from Sudan, India, and Afghanistan and one each from Sri Lanka, Eritrea, and the Philippines. This is nearly three times the figures for 2023 and 2022 when Saudi officials executed 34 foreigners each year.

The total number of citizens and foreigners executed for 2024 has reached 274 as of Sunday, November 17.

The European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) reported that this year’s executions have already set a record.

“This is the largest number of executions of foreigners in one year. Saudi Arabia has never executed 100 foreigners in a year,” said Taha al-Hajji, the group’s legal director.

The increase in executions in Saudi Arabia is primarily due to terrorism-related offences and the resumption of executions for drug offences.

Saudi Arabia has carried out more than a thousand executions since King Salman bin Abdulaziz came to power in 2015, according to reports.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia executed 196 death row inmates, with 81 executed in a single day, marking the highest number of capital punishments in the country’s history.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia executed 170 people.

Saudi authorities defend the death penalty despite international condemnation, claiming that it was necessary for public order and justified under Sharia law.