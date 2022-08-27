Saudi Arabia: Expats’ children’s visit visas can be transferred to Iqamas

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the possibility of transferring the expatriates’ children visit visa, who is under 18 years of age, into a resident ID iqama or residency permits, if the parents hold regular residency, local media reported.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) stated that iqama expiry of the expatriate who applied for dependents’ visit, does not stop extension of the visitor’s visa.

According to Arabic daily Okaz, intructions require that the total extension of the family visa should not exceed 180 days.

The Jawazat stressed that the instructions require compliance with visa and exit controls before the visa expires, as its validity is a condition for departure.

The Jawazat clarified that those who wish to issue a visit visa must contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, August 23, the Ministry of Education declared that the children of foreigners who are illegally residing in Saudi Arabia will be permitted to sign up in schools for the new academic year.