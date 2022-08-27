Saudi Arabia: Expats’ children’s visit visas can be transferred to Iqamas

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 28th August 2022 11:55 am IST
Saudi Arabia: Expats' childrens visit visa can be transferred to Iqama's
Photo: AP

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the possibility of transferring the expatriates’ children visit visa, who is under 18 years of age, into a resident ID iqama or residency permits, if the parents hold regular residency, local media reported.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) stated that iqama expiry of the expatriate who applied for dependents’ visit, does not stop extension of the visitor’s visa.

Also Read
Saudi cancels COVID-19 insurance for children travelling abroad

According to Arabic daily Okaz, intructions require that the total extension of the family visa should not exceed 180 days.

MS Education Academy

The Jawazat stressed that the instructions require compliance with visa and exit controls before the visa expires, as its validity is a condition for departure.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia allows children of all ages to enter Grand Mosque

The Jawazat clarified that those who wish to issue a visit visa must contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, August 23, the Ministry of Education declared that the children of foreigners who are illegally residing in Saudi Arabia will be permitted to sign up in schools for the new academic year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button