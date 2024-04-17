Saudi Arabia: Friday sermons in Ramzan reached 1B Muslims globally

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that the four Ramzan Friday sermons delivered during the holy month at Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah reached one billion Muslims in the world through its digital platforms and smart applications.

This significant number adds to the millions of worshippers, including Umrah pilgrims and visitors, who had the opportunity to witness the Friday prayer.

This came in a speech he delivered recently at the Eid Al-Fitr greeting ceremony, in the presence of Imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Yasser Al-Dosari, security leaders, and presidential personnel in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He stressed that the state agency had achieved a “qualitative leap” in harnessing advanced technology to support its digital message for the outside world in Ramzan that started on March 11 and ended on April 9.

Religious services digitally translated into 14 languages ​​around the world.

Ramzan, marked the peak of Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, attracting large numbers of people.

Around 30 million Muslims, both inside and outside Saudi Arabia, are estimated to have performed Umrah during Ramzan.