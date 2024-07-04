Saudi Arabia: Haj pilgrims bid farewell to Madinah; buy gifts, souvenirs

Riyadh: Hundreds of pilgrims bid farewell to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, after being blessed with the opportunity to perform Haj, a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey, and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

Most of the pilgrims conclude their spiritual journey by buying gifts and souvenirs to take back to their relatives and families in their home countries.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured images of pilgrims enthusiastically shopping for gifts before departing for their home countries.

These souvenirs serve as mementos of their spiritual journey and include items such as gold, dates, prayer beads, silver rings, and locally made products from Madinah, as well as Zamzam water bottles designated for air transport

It is noted that this year the Haj pilgrimage took place from June 14 to 19.

More than 1.83 million people performed Haj this year, including more than 1.6 million from 22 countries.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.