Saudi Arabia issues over 2 million Umrah visas in 3 month

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Thursday revealed that more than two million visas have been issued to those wishing to perform Umrah, across 176 countries around the world, since the beginning of the Umrah season that started on Muharram 1, 1444 (July 30, 2022).

Member of the National Committee for Haj, Umrah and Visitation, Hani Al-Omairi, said that there are about 150 Umrah companies and institutions that provide the best services to the pilgrims from their arrival until their departure to their countries after performing the Umrah and visiting rituals with ease, Al-Arabiya.net reported.

This in light of the directives of the government of the Custodian of the two holy Mosques to provide the best services For the pilgrims in light of the giant projects prepared by the government of the Custodian of the two holy Mosques for the pilgrims to perform their rituals with comfort, tranquility, security and safety.

Hani Al-Omairi stated that the countries most coming to perform Umrah are— Indonesia, Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, India and Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that the coming period will witness an increase in the number of Umrah pilgrims coming from different countries of the world.

While the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced that the number of pilgrims and worshipers visiting the Grand Mosque reached more than 30 million, during the first quarter of the current year 1444 AH, amid an advanced system of services that proceed with ease, and reassurance.

أكثر من (40) مليون زائر ومصلٍ في المسجد النبوي خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي 1444هـhttps://t.co/H3X3Ehf2aG#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/SRD7qWT27U — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) October 20, 2022

It also revealed that the number of those who were honored to pray and visit the Prophet’s Mosque during the first quarter of this year amounted to more than 40 million.

The presidency affirmed that it has made utmost efforts to create a submissive faith environment for the pilgrims of the two holy Mosques, and to harness the latest artificial intelligence mechanisms, and advanced modern services, to achieve the aspirations of the rulers.

On Sunday, October 2, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the extension of the Umrah visa to three months for pilgrims from all over the world.

On Monday, September 26, Haj and Umrah ministries launched the unified electronic platform Nusuk to be the new Saudi gateway to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom begins on the first of Muharram next year 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.