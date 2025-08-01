Saudi Arabia launches trial run of first food delivery robots

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched the country’s first food delivery robots at ROSHN Business Front, a modern business district in Riyadh.

The trial run marks a significant step in the Kingdom’s efforts to adopt innovative transport solutions. The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and acting President of the TGA. Also Read Saudi Arabia launches pilot phase of its first self-driving taxi service The initiative is the result of a strategic partnership between Jahez International Company, a leading online food delivery platform, and ROSHN Group, the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed real estate developer.

As part of the trial, five autonomous delivery robots developed by ROSHN’s emerging tech team under the ROSHNEXT innovation programme have been deployed.

Operating in a closed environment, the robots serve restaurants and office spaces within ROSHN Business Front during working hours, aiming to improve delivery speed and overall service efficiency for employees in the district.

This move reflects ROSHN Group’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies that enhance operational performance and user experience.

Dr Al-Rumaih noted that the transport and logistics sector places strong emphasis on integrating modern technologies, describing the trial as a key step towards developing smart mobility solutions that support sustainability and improved urban living, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The service is designed to test contactless, safe, and efficient delivery solutions using robotic systems, improving last-mile logistics while offering a streamlined, technology-led experience.

Endorsed by the TGA, the pilot supports the Kingdom’s broader efforts to build intelligent transport systems that contribute to smart city development, environmental sustainability, and the Vision 2030 objectives.

The launch comes just one week after Saudi Arabia began its largest autonomous vehicle trial to date, involving Uber and WeRide, with 13 designated pick-up points across Riyadh.