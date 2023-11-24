Saudi Arabia launches first Ritz-Carlton residential project

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Company has launched the Kingdom’s first luxury residential project “The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Diriyah”, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This exceptional living opportunity allows residents to fully immerse themselves in a vibrant cultural scene.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Diriyah, inspired by Najdi heritage, offer elegant, traditional villas that seamlessly blend modern comforts with a commitment to well-being.

The residences aim to provide families with a seamless community experience, fostering social connectivity through cultural venues, plazas, and leisure facilities.

It offers six residential villa layouts with three to five bedrooms, a courtyard, and three interior designs ranging from traditional Najdi to contemporary.

Diriyah Company’s CEO Jerry Inzerillo highlights the residential project launch as a unique offering, reimagining customer experiences for luxury hospitality operators and brands.

“Diriyah’s redevelopment is enhancing the quality of life for Riyadh’s community, making it an ideal destination for cultural explorers, leisure, and business travelers.”

He added, “As we embark upon the next chapter of this ancient place, we are thrilled, delighted, and honoured to have partnered with Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton to forge what will be truly regarded as the pinnacle of branded luxury residences.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer Middle East, Marriott International, said, “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Diriyah Company. With the launch of these residences in Diriyah, the legacy of Ritz-Carlton will become a lifestyle that elevates the meaning of luxury living in the Kingdom’s premier historic cultural destination.”

Through its projects, the company aims to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and enhance the quality of life for the community of Diriyah and the Riyadh region.