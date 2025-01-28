Saudi Arabia launches iftar meal portal for Ramzan at Masjid Al-Haram

As preparations for Ramzan are underway, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques launched an online platform for booking Iftar meals at Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah in Makkah.

Iftar meal portal launch

Through the new Iftar meal application portal “Fasting Iftar Booking System”, any individual or charitable organisation can seek authorisation to deliver Iftar meals within the Grand Mosque.

Each individual can select a single serve but charitable organisations receive authorisation for up to ten serves. Through this systematic procedure food delivery becomes both effective and appropriate to serve fasting individuals.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches iftar meal portal for Razam at Masjid Al-Haram

Basic meal components

The standard Iftar meal includes essential food items that are both nutritious and culturally significant in the Kingdom

Pitted Dates

Bread (Shrak or Fatout)

Yoghurt

Madinah Daqqa

200 ml water bottle

Additional components

The portal will also offer up to two additional items from the following options

Concentrated juice 100 per cent

Unshelled nuts

Cupcake

Savoury or Sweet Pie

Maamoul

Cream

Stuffed dates

Additionally, the platform will provide low-calorie meals for people with chronic diseases and diabetes, at a rate of 20 percent of individual meals and 30 percent of meals for charitable organisations.

Application process

To apply for the Iftar meals, an interested person can visit the official website of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Fasting Iftar Booking System.

All needed regulations can be monitored through an online system which speeds up application processing while upholding usage guidelines based on certified catering vendors and clear packaging standards.

Ramadan preparations have begun: The General Authority for the affairs of Two Holy Mosques launches the portal for Iftar meals for the fasting people in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah. pic.twitter.com/HsFAQ4MaEO — The Holy Mosque (@theholymosques) January 26, 2025

This portal’s debut marks a major improvement in Muslim travellers’ Ramadan experience while visiting Makkah.

Through systematic meal distribution services along with dietary accommodation the General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques remains dedicated to supporting spiritual and social connections during this holy month.

Ahead of Ramzan’s arrival, the prepared efforts showcase an unwavering commitment to serve domestic and international populations throughout this sacred month.

Notably, this year Ramzan will begin around the evening of February 28. The holy month will end on March 30, leading to Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, which may vary based on moon sightings in different regions, including India and Saudi Arabia.











