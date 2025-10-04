Saudi Arabia launches new licensing system for Haj accommodation

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched a new licensing system to regulate accommodation for pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah ahead of the Haj 2026-1447 AH season, as part of efforts to enhance service standards and streamline procedures.

In a statement on X, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah said the new process will operate through a temporary hostel licensing service, developed jointly with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

The service will be managed via the Nusuk Masar platform, which enables facility owners to qualify their properties for use during the pilgrimage.

Accommodation providers must obtain approval through the Ministry of Tourism’s electronic platform before 13 Sha’ban 1447 AH (February 1, 2026). The ministry noted that this applies to facilities seeking seasonal authorisation only.

Hotels already holding year-round licences from the Ministry of Tourism will have their permits automatically reflected on the Nusuk platform and need only activate their accounts to contract with Haj operators.

Officials said the new licensing mechanism aims to expand hospitality capacity and ensure a safe, organised environment for pilgrims. It links approved facilities directly to the Nusuk platform for centralised management and booking oversight.