Saudi Arabia lifts all COVID-19 restrictions for those entering the Kingdom

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Monday has announced the lifting of all restrictions related to the COVID-19 for those entering the Kingdom.

The ministry has stated that the reasons for lifting the restrictions are due to the decrease in the rate of positive COVID-19 cases to less than 5 per cent, and the vaccination rate of 99 per cent for the target group (above 12 years).

Following are the cancelled COVID-19 restrictions

Obligation to submit a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19.

Cancellation of the PCR test before coming into the Kingdom or upon arrival.

Cancellation of quarantine for travellers coming into the Kingdom.

الإجراءات المتعلقة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19) للقادمين إلى المملكة. pic.twitter.com/NOSiSDlAQq — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 21, 2022

The Kingdom now allows unvaccinated travellers to enter the Kingdom without any requirements.

NEWS | Allowing un-vaccinated visitors to enter the Kingdom with any type of visa — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) March 21, 2022

On March 5, 2022, the Kingdom has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping social distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. However, worshippers are required to wear face masks.

On March 6, 2022, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aali, announced the end of the periodic press conference to reveal the developments of the COVID pandemic.

Al-Ali indicated, at the time, that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia decreased by 95 per cent, while critical injuries decreased by 62 per cent.

On March 4, 2020, Saudi Arabia had decided to temporarily suspend Umrah for citizens and residents; for fear of the spread of COVID-19, the authorities had also decided to prevent pilgrims from visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

In October 2020, Saudi Arabia resumed Umrah after about seven months of suspension due to the global pandemic.

On October 17, 2021, due to a consequential decline in COVID-19 cases and a considerable development in vaccinations in the Kingdom, the interior ministry of Saudi Arabia eased COVID-19 restrictions.

On December 2021, Saudi Arabia reintroduced physical distancing in the two holy mosques after it was cancelled in October.