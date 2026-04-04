Saudi Arabia becomes first Arab nation with Shams satellite in Artemis II

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Saturday, April 4, successfully launched and established communication with its “Shams” satellite aboard the Artemis II mission, becoming the first Arab nation to participate in a mission under the NASA Artemis programme.

A rocket streaks across the sky during the Artemis II launch, observed by Saudi Space Agency personnel. Photo: X

The satellite was carried on the Space Launch System rocket alongside the Orion spacecraft, which is transporting four astronauts on a crewed mission to orbit the Moon for the first time in more than five decades.

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The programme is led by NASA and is a key step towards future deep space exploration, including missions to Mars.

السعودية تكتب التاريخ 🇸🇦

كأول دولة عربية تطلق مهمة فضائية ضمن برنامج #آرتميس بإطلاق وتواصل ناجح مع القمر الصناعي السعودي «شمس» ضمن مهمة #آرتميس 2@NASAArtemis#السعودية_نحو_الفضاء #وكالة_الفضاء_السعودية pic.twitter.com/QoafFENrY1 — وكالة الفضاء السعودية (@saudispace) April 4, 2026

Focus on space weather

“Shams” has been placed in a highly elliptical orbit ranging from approximately 500 km to 70,000 km above Earth, enabling extended observation of solar and radiation activity.

The satellite will study space radiation, solar X-rays, Earth’s magnetic field and high-energy solar particles, generating data aimed at improving understanding of space weather and its impact on critical sectors such as communications, aviation and navigation.

Detailed view of the Shams satellite hardware built for space weather research. Photo: X

Developed with national expertise

The Saudi Space Agency (SSA) said the satellite was developed within the Kingdom by national teams, supported by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program under Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, Acting CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, said the mission reflects continued investment in national capabilities and participation in major international space initiatives.

Engineer Jamil bin Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, CEO of the programme, said the project demonstrates progress in localising advanced technologies and strengthening industrial capacity.

International collaboration

Saudi Arabia’s participation follows its signing of the Artemis Accords in 2022, which promotes cooperation, transparency and responsible practices in space exploration.

The SSA said the “Shams” mission is expected to support scientific research and reinforce the Kingdom’s role in global space efforts while contributing to the development of technology-driven sectors.