Saudi Arabia offers job opportunities to work during Haj season

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has offered job opportunities for Saudis and residents wishing to work during the Haj season within the holy sites to obtain a working permit (Ajeer Al-Hajj) through the al Ajeer platform, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In order to cover the establishment’s manpower needs during the Haj season, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development allows establishments operating during the Haj season to be authorized through the “Ajeer Al-Hajj” service. It issues permits to those employed in the holy sites during the Haj season.

The MHRSD said that the virtual labour market of the Ajeer platform allows establishments authorized to work during the Haj season to display their vacant job opportunities.

وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية تتيح فرصة العمل في موسم الحج عبر أجير.https://t.co/o7yuwIkBcd#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/TVmgRF4whz — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 4, 2022

The Ajeer platform also enables the job seeker to check the opportunities offered by the establishments during the season and to apply for suitable job opportunities for them.

This comes within the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in organizing work during the Haj season and facilitating workers participating in it. This is instrumental in raising the level of services provided to the pilgrims and improving their experience during the blessed season.

Establishments and individuals can benefit from the Ajeer Haj service electronically through the official website.

It is noteworthy that the Ajeer app seeks to enhance flexibility and mobility with regard to the workforce in the Saudi market in order to cover the needs of the establishments and raise the productivity and effectiveness of the workforce in the market.