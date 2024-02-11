Saudi Arabia: Only one month away for Ramzan 2024

The first day of Sha’ban 1445 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) – 2024 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) begins on Sunday, February 11, and serves as a reminder that the holy month of Ramzan is just around the corner – only one month away.

The crescent moon — which indicates the beginning of the Hijri month— of Sha’ban observed on Saturday, February 10 in the Kingdom.

Therefore, Saturday was the last and 29th day of Rajab 1445 Hijri.

1 Month Remains Until Ramadan!



Most Arab and Gulf Countries begin the month of Shabaan tomorrow, Sunday 11th February 2024.



White Days Of Shabaan:



Friday 23rd February 2024 – 13th Shabaan



Saturday 24th February 2024 – 14th Shabaan



Sunday 25th February 2024 – 15th Shabaan

Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time for Muslims worldwide to prepare for Ramzan which involves fasting from dawn to dusk.

Most Arab and Islamic countries begin Sha’ban today. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka expected to begin the month on Monday, February 12.

According to astronomical calculations, Ramzan in Saudi Arabia is expected to begin on March 11. On the other hand, Eid Al-Fitr, marks the end of the month-long fast. Eid is expected to begin on April 9.

The start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.