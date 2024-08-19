Saudi Arabia: Over 70K job openings on new unified employment platform

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched ‘Jadarat’, a new unified national employment platform offering more than 70,000 job opportunities across multiple sectors.

The platform was launched on Sunday, August 18, by the Kingdom’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed Al-Rajhi in Riyadh.

“We launched today, the unified national platform for employment ⁧Jadarat⁩; which comes as an extension of the combined efforts of government sectors to develop human capital, to match supply and demand in the labor market, and to be a front for employment in the public and private sectors, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030,” Al-Rajhi wrote in a post on X.

بتوفيق الله، ثم بتوجيه القيادة، دشنا اليوم المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف #جدارات؛ التي تأتي امتداداً لتضافر جهود القطاعات الحكومية لتنمية رأس المال البشري، لتوائم بين العرض والطلب في سوق العمل، وتكون واجهة للتوظيف في القطاعين العام والخاص، تماشياً مع مستهدفات #رؤية_السعودية_2030 pic.twitter.com/tTffZDhbW4 — أحمد سليمان الراجحي (@Ahmed_S_Alrajhi) August 18, 2024

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Al-Rajhi said that the Jadarat aims to streamline job search processes, consolidate and verify job seekers’ data, and improve application processes for easier access to job opportunities.

“The goal of the platform, under the slogan “Ambition and Empowerment,” is to unify employment efforts and data of job seekers in the public and private sectors, and to raise the quality and reliability of data,” he said.

He emphasised that the platform will utilize advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and analytics to efficiently match job seekers with suitable roles for Saudi youth.

Jadarat integrates data from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI).