Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey agree to strengthen defense ties

The three countries have agreed to hold their third meeting at the World Defense Show in Riyadh next month, following its first meeting in August 2023

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 4:04 pm IST
Saudi-Pak-Turkey agree to strengthen trilateral defense cooperation
A meeting on Trilateral Defence Collaboration between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in Rawalpindi. Photo: ISPR

In a significant move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the defense sector.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This came during a meeting of high-level military officials from the three countries at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Monday, January 8.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the second meeting of its kind discussed possible ways of cooperation in the field of defense equipment technologies, including research and development.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Crown Prince, Canada’s Trudeau discuss regional developments over phone

During the meeting, the three countries emphasized the significance of combining intellectual, technical, financial, and human resources to achieve common goals and achieve self-sufficiency in the defence sector.

The countries acknowledged their historical ties and emphasised the need to broaden their trilateral cooperation and accelerate efforts towards common objectives.

The three countries have agreed to hold their third meeting at the World Defense Show in Riyadh next month, following its first meeting in August 2023.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 4:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button