Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey agree to strengthen defense ties

In a significant move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the defense sector.

This came during a meeting of high-level military officials from the three countries at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Monday, January 8.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the second meeting of its kind discussed possible ways of cooperation in the field of defense equipment technologies, including research and development.

During the meeting, the three countries emphasized the significance of combining intellectual, technical, financial, and human resources to achieve common goals and achieve self-sufficiency in the defence sector.

The countries acknowledged their historical ties and emphasised the need to broaden their trilateral cooperation and accelerate efforts towards common objectives.

The three countries have agreed to hold their third meeting at the World Defense Show in Riyadh next month, following its first meeting in August 2023.