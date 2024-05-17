Saudi Arabia provides 500 mobile homes to Syrian refugees in Jordan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues its unwavering support for Syrian refugees in Jordan by providing additional mobile homes to enhance living conditions in the region.

As per SPA reports, KSrelief dispatched a new batch of 500 mobile homes for Syrian refugees in Zaatari Camp in Jordan, as part of the centre’s project to provide mobile homes in the camp.

The mobile housing project aims to offer suitable housing for the most vulnerable Syrian refugee families living in the camps including providing 500 mobile homes for 500 families and enhancing their living conditions in various refugee locations.

Appreciating the move of the humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Jordan Governor of Mafraq Governorate in the Hashemite Kingdom, Salman Najada, underscored the significant role played by the centre in addressing the economic, social, and financial challenges facing Syrian refugees in Jordan.