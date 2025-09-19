Saudi Arabia recalls reputable brand’s chicken sausages over bacterial contamination

Riyadh: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has announced an urgent recall of Chicken Frankfurt sausages produced by the reputable Altarouti brand, after tests confirmed contamination with Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium linked to foodborne illness.

The affected product, manufactured in Saudi Arabia, is sold in 12-piece packs. Consumers are advised to check for batch number L2216.ZCN.F, with an expiry date of April 5, 2026.

Also Read Telangana man wrongfully detained in Saudi Arabia, family seeks govt help

SFDA inspections uncovered the contamination during routine audits of food production facilities. As a precautionary measure, the authority has:

Ordered the withdrawal of the contaminated items from all points of sale

Halted operations at the implicated production line

Launched legal procedures against the manufacturer

Potential health risk

Staphylococcus aureus can lead to symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Prompt disposal of the identified product is strongly recommended, particularly in households with vulnerable individuals.

Legal consequences

The authority warned that breaches of food safety regulations can lead to fines of up to SAR 10 million, prison terms of up to 10 years, or both. It stressed that strict enforcement and regular monitoring remain central to safeguarding public health.

Public safety advice

Members of the public are urged not to consume the product under any circumstances. Any remaining items should be discarded safely to avoid health risks.

How to report food safety concerns

Food contamination incidents can be reported via the SFDA call centre at 19999 or through the authority’s official website.