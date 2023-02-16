Saudi Arabia: Registration starts for Haj housing in Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Pilgrims Housing Committee in Madinah has announced the start of receiving requests for housing permits for pilgrims for the Haj season of 1444 AH, local media reported.

Madinah region on a Twitter platform, calls on all those wishing to apply quickly to complete the procedures on time.

After performing the rituals of Haj, Muslim pilgrims usually flock to Madinah, home to Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque and tomb.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has facilitated access to electronic services related to Haj, including choosing an electronic path for domestic pilgrims and a specific program for Haj.

On January 5, Kingdom announced the start of the registration period for the Haj pilgrimage 2023 for citizens and residents in the Kingdom.

On January 10, Kingdom announced that it will no longer impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year’s Haj after three years of restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

On February 8, the Saudi Ministry of Haj announced the launch of Nusuk online platform, to facilitate the registration of Muslim pilgrims from Europe, America and Australia for those who wish to perform Haj this year.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.